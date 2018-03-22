Cat of the week: Minnie

- Advertisement -

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – This week’s “Cat of the Week” is Minnie.

Minnie is two years old and has been at Kitty City Cat Rescue for about a year now. She is more than ready to find her forever home!

Minnie is very playful with other cats, but loves attention the most! Cassandra Mochi, a volunteer at Kitty City Cat Rescue, says Minnie would pair best with older children or a family with just one cat.

If you’re interested in adopting Minnie or any other cats from Kitty City Cat Rescue, stop by the rescue center located at 4530 Knight Road in Macon. You can also check out their Facebook page or give them a call at 478-305-7799 for more information.

Kitty City Cat Rescue will also have a booth at the Mulberry Street Arts and Crafts Festival this weekend. They will be selling wreaths and many more items to raise money to support all the cats they care for.