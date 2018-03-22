California Braces For “Storm Of The Year”

(NBC News) Voluntary and mandatory evacuation orders are in effect in portions of Los Angeles County amid concerns about mudslides as a result of the strongest storm to strike the Southern California this season.

Evacuation orders are in effect for communities still recovering from January’s deadly mudslides.

Residents are also concerned debris from the largest fire in state history just four months ago, could start to fall.

“We’re a little scared something big is going to come down,” said Montecito resident Mark Vance.

Roads, schools and businesses are closed throughout the strike zone, but for some, nothing will make them leave their homes.

“I stayed during the fire. I stayed during the last evacuation, and I’ll stay to fight the cause for this deal right here,” said Kagel Canyon Resident Steve Rauch.

