MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bike Walk Macon is ready to pedal through downtown Macon. Next month 2 miles of downtown will be blocked off for people on bikes and pedestrians. Executive Director of Bike Walk Macon, Rachel Hollar said the event is meant to bring people together and promote biking in the downtown area. Watch the entire interview with Rachel Hollar and 41NBC News anchor Ty Wilson. For more information click right here.