Austin Bomber Leaves 25 Minute “Confession”

(NBC News) Police say they’ve found a video confession from the suspect in the serial bombings across Central Texas.

Authorities say a cell phone video containing the 25-minute video recording is part of a growing cache of evidence investigators have gathered since 23-year-old Mark Andrew Conditt blew himself up inside his SUV Wednesday, as a SWAT team tried to close in on him.

Interim Austin Police Chief Brian Manley says the video shows Conditt talking about the attacks he carried out that killed two people and injured four others.

“The suspect describes the 6 bombs that he constructed. He does not at all mention anything about terrorism nor does he mention anything about hate. Instead, it is the outcry of a very uh challenged young man talking about challenges in his personal life,” said Manley.

Conditt’s parents released a statement through a family friend.

“The family is grieved both for their loss and also for the loss of those affected by these heinous actions,” said Eddie Harp.

The investigation is now focused in and our around Conditt’s home in Pflugerville, Texas.

