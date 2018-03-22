4 deaths blamed on fourth nor'easter in three weeks

In Philadelphia, the city’s snow emergency was lifted in time for the morning commute, officials said.

In New York, one person was killed after a van carrying five people rolled over on the Wantagh State Parkway, state police reported. The other passengers were in critical condition, NBC New York reported.

In Newark, Nafis Majette, 32, was killed when the vehicle he was riding in was struck by a stolen Audi, officials said. Alan Aberden, 26, of East Orange, was charged with aggravated manslaughter, vehicular homicide, leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident and receiving stolen property, according to the Essex County prosecutor’s office.

Earlier, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy reported that another person was killed when a bus and a vehicle collided on Interstate 78 in Hunterdon County. New Jersey State Police later said the man — Giovanni Nelson, 23, of Allentown, Pennsylvania — was actually in critical condition at a local hospital.

Police reported two other storm-related deaths. A 62-year-old woman in the Long Island town of Bellmore died of an apparent heart attack while shoveling snow. And an 87-year-old woman who suffered from dementia was found dead in the snow about a mile from her home in Toms River, New Jersey.

The latest storm was the product of a weather system that bombarded Texas with hail on Sunday, churned up tornadoes in Alabama on Monday and Tuesday and were blamed for severe storms in Florida on Tuesday.

The same system developed into the nor’easter that blanketed the Atlantic coast from North Carolina to New England in snow, meteorologists said.