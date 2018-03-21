Fast winds in Middle Georgia Wednesday, colder air flows south

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Wind Advisory has been issued for all of Middle Georgia Wednesday from 12 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Sustained winds will range from 15-25 mph throughout the day, though gusts could be as fast as 35 mph.

Both a high and low pressure system are setting up across the eastern half of the continental United States.

Though these systems have opposite circular wind flow, the way they are set up is actually causing air to move in the same direction: southeast over Georgia.

Both systems are also pulling colder, drier air down from the north as well.

Temperatures Thursday morning will be about 10 degrees colder than normal. According to the National Weather Service in Peachtree City, the average morning low in Macon mid-March is 45 degrees.

The high pressure system will bounce around the southeast, keeping the sky mostly clear through the end of the work week. Temperatures will return to the 70’s this weekend. Rain chances return to the forecast on Sunday.

