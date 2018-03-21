Three hospitalized after three car accident in west Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Three people are in the hospital after a multiple car accident in west Macon. The accident happened on Log Cabin Drive, near Hollingsworth Road.

Bibb deputies say 28 year old Vareeka Baldwin was traveling north on Log Cabin Drive, approaching the bridge that crosses over Rocky Creek when she veered to the right and struck the guardrail. Baldwin’s vehicle ended up in oncoming traffic and hit a 1997 Lexus ES300, driven by 33 year old, Brent Davis. Davis was heading south on Log Cabin Road.

19 year old Patrick Allison was traveling south on Log Cabin Road and was trying to avoid the accident and both vehicles. Baldwin and her passenger, 25 year old Danielle Woods along with Davis, were all taken to the Navicent Health Center, to be treated for injuries.

Danielle Woods is listed in critical condition. Vareeka Baldwin and Brent Davis are both listed to be in stable condition. Allison was checked by EMS at the scene but was not taken to the hospital.

Anyone with information in reference to this accident is urged to contact the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.