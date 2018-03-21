Teenager sentenced to 20 years following crime spree in Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – 16-year-old Artez Maloy pleaded guilty this week to several charges including home invasion, false imprisonment, and burglary.

He is the suspect who robbed an elderly man at his home on Triple Hill Drive and then forced the man to drive him to the Bloomfield community.

Two weeks later, Maloy was found standing over the same elderly man with a machete to his throat. Maloy robbed the man again before forcing him to drive him to an abandoned home in South Macon.

Following his arrest, Maloy admitted to several other burglaries.

He told authorities that he burglarized five homes on Pinedale Drive, Greenleaf Drive, and Village Green Lane.

The incidents happened between November 2016 and January 2017.

Some of the stolen items were found in local pawn shops.

Maloy was sentenced to 20 years for the crimes.

He will serve 12 of them in prison.