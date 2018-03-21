Restaurant Report Card: Phatboyz’s Smokehouse

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – People across Middle Georgia are loving the barbecue at Phatboy’s Smokehouse, so much that when we came by the place was nearly sold out!

“I gotta thank the man upstairs, and I tell anybody if you think it, if you dream it, go for it,” Tyrone Brown, the owner said.

Brown opened up Phatboy’z a few months ago, after dreaming about owning his own place since a child. He says he learned a lot watching his mother cook.

“[I used to] pull up a little bucket or step stool, saying ‘hey mom,’ what’s that you doing,” Brown said.

After getting the basics from his mother, Brown began feeding people at cookouts and got a great response.

“I started with a little kettle grill and just started going to town man,” Brown said. “Everybody told me, man you need to take this and let people get ahold to it.”

Well, Tyrone has done just that, opening up Phatboy’z Smokehouse on Manor Ct., serving up some excellent brisket, chicken, pork, ribs and mouth-watering sides. Brown’s wife helps out as well – she’s the mastermind behind a smoked mac & cheese that we grade a 10/10.

Talking with Brown, you get the feeling he’s trying to make Phatboy’z more than just a restaurant, but rather a place involved in the community. We had to stop by because Phatboy’z Smokehouse has three straight perfect health inspection scores.

“Just to get that perfect score it’s for you guys out there who’s coming into Phatboy’z Smokehouse to see, OK those guys are clean,” Brown said.

Phatboy’z Smokehouse is making the grade this week, but before we go let’s take a look at your other scores this week:

Georgia Bob’s BBQ Co. on Riverside Dr – 91

Nu-Way Weiners on Emery Hwy – 94

U.S. Deli on Pio Nono Ave – 87B

Burker King on Russel Pkwy – 100

Seoul House Korean Restaurant on Manor Ct – 92

Hong Kong Palace on Tift College Dr – 91

I Love Country Buffet on W Clinton St – 99

Goodie Gallery on N Columbia St – 82

Puebla’s Mexican Restaurant on N Columbia St – 86

Those are good scores this week!