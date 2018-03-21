New Blast Likely Tied To Austin Bombings

(NBC News) Investigators believe an early morning explosion inside at Texas FedEx facility is linked to the string of deadly bombings that have taken place in Austin over the past three weeks.

A package exploded on a conveyor belt inside the FedEx facility in Schertz, not far from San Antonio.

- Advertisement -

No one was seriously hurt, although one employee was treated and released after complaining of ringing in her ears.

Authorities say the package was on its way to Austin, and was packed with nails.

Federal agents say “it would be silly” not to admit the latest blast is tied to four package bombs that have killed two and injured four in Austin since the beginning of March.

More than 500 FBI and ATF agents are taking part in the search for the bomber.

Read more: http://nbcnews.to/2HQrthX