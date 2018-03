MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Dozens of young professionals are expected in Downtown Macon Wednesday to take advantage of a pop up lunch event.

Let’s Do Lunch is being put on by Urbane: Young Professionals Network of Central Georgia and it is part of the Cherry Blossom Festival.

It is an opportunity to meet, network, and engage with other young professionals who are thriving in Macon.

The event is happening at 430 3rd street from 11:30 AM until 1:00 PM.