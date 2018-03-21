Medical professionals raise awareness of poison prevention week

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – This week is poison prevention week. Medical professionals say you need to have a plan for protecting your child from ingesting medicines, laundry pods, and household cleaners.

Pediatric Emergency Medical Director Dr.Mickey Bansal says smaller kids can mistake the objects as candy and it’s important to keep them out of their reach.

- Advertisement -

He adds, if kids swallow any of the chemicals it can be very dangerous.

“One of the things that we recommend for parents is that if you feel like your child has swallowed a foreign substance or any chemical substance. Do not use syrup ipecac and definitely don’t get them to try to vomit because it can cause further injury,” Bansal explains.

Bansal says parents can use cabinet locks and always dispose medication and chemical substances properly.

If parents believe their kids have swallowed any kind of poison should call the Poison Hotline at 1-800-222-1222.