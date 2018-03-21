Maryland school shooter used father's gun

Stephen Willeford listens during a prayer vigil for the victims of the Sutherland Springs church shooting on Nov. 8, 2017 in Floresville, Texas. David J. Phillip / AP

In a telephone interview with NBC News, Willeford said he would “be honored to shake the hand” of Gaskill.

“I think what he did was outrageously courageous and needed to be done,” said Willeford, an NRA gun instructor. “He’s a true hero who put his life on the line. I would love to meet him. I think that would be excellent.”

Asked if he had any advice for Gaskill now that he’s in the public eye, Willeford chuckled and said “no.”

“He’s another good guy with a gun,” he said, repeating a phrase that is part of the NRA’s mantra about armed citizens being the only thing “that can stop a bad guy with a gun.”

Willeford is not likely to get any argument on the good guy part from Gaskill’s boss, Sheriff Tim Cameron, or Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan. Both have praised the 34-year-old “tough guy” for putting his own life on the line Tuesday.

“While it’s still tragic, he may have saved other people’s lives,”

Hogan said of Gaskill in the aftermath of Tuesday’s shooting.

Gaskill has yet to make a public statement.

Willeford’s brush with fame came after he pursued Texas church shooter Devin Patrick Kelly and shot him dead. He used a rifle similar to the Ruger AR-556 that Kelley used to commit the massacre.

It was later revealed that Willeford was a longtime NRA gun instructor — so the powerful gun lobby, which has been fighting attempts to ban such weapons, was quick to dub him as their kind of hero.

They did the same for Gaskill on Tuesday.

“This [Great Mills High School] armed school resource officer, you’re not hearing anyone in #MSM talk about it because it disrupts their narrative…They do take issue with defending our most vulnerable and our most innocent and as a mother I will never understand that” —@DLoesch pic.twitter.com/ZidUzaWLmD— NRATV (@NRATV) March 20, 2018

Willeford, who recently

was the guest of Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Tex., at the State of the Union address in January, has done only sporadic interview since the Nov. 5 tragedy that pulled him from obscurity.

His lawyer, Pamela Thompson of San Antonio, said that’s mostly been by design.

“First, everybody wants a piece of him and he can’t take time off from his job to do interviews,” she said. “He did what he did because of the training he had and because it was the right thing to do. He didn’t do it to be anybody’s hero.”