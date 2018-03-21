Knight Foundation in search of Macon’s next ‘Emerging City Leader’

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Knight Foundation is encouraging millennials in Macon to share new ideas for downtown with groups like the Young Professionals Network of Central Georgia

The foundation sponsored a mixer with the young professionals network at Piedmont Brewery–announcing their search for the next “Emerging City Leader” and a chance at a $5,000 grant toward any community project.

Knight Foundation Program Director Lynn Murphy says finding new leadership in the community is a big priority for the foundation.

“This group that Tonja has brought together it represents some new faces, people who are getting things done in Macon and I think have a lot of potential to impact our future in Macon,” she told 41NBC.

There are four past recipients of the Emerging City Leader grant from Macon.

Tonight at 5:15 they’ll hold an info session on the grant at Just Tap’d in downtown.