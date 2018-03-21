Journey Tribute band performing during Cherry Blossom Festival

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Journey Tribute Band will take the stage at Wednesday night’s Cherry Blossom concert in Downtown Macon.

The group known as DEPARTURE will play during 80’s night at the Cherry Blossom Festival.

DEPARTURE consists of five band members who will come together to perform all of the hit songs on the Entertainment Stage presented by Coca-Cola at Central City Park.

This is the group’s 10th year as the most respected Journey tribute band in the country.

The fun starts at 8 PM. The concert is free as well as parking for the event.