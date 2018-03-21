Dog Reunites With Family Years After Owner Dies

(NBC NEWS) A Florida family has been reunited with their mother’s dog, years after she passed away.

Eleven years ago, Jeanie Rodgers adopted a Beagle named Hannah.

After spending several years together, Jeanie went into an assisted living facility and had to give Hannah away.

In 2015, Jeanie’s battle with Alzheimer’s came to an end and she passed away.

Earlier this month, her son, Scott Rodgers, found out Hannah was turned over to Polk County Animal Control.

The microchip was listed under Jeanie’s name, so Animal Control Specialist Lynn Davidson worked to track down any relatives they could find.

She contacted Scott, who later picked up the beloved pup.

“Thank you for reuniting us with a piece of my mom. We will love Hannah and care for Hannah just as she did,” said Scott Rodgers.

