MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) -The Fort Valley State University’s Women Center are helping students get the resources they need to excel in school.

A group of women from Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. are stepping in and giving out two scholarships to help students purchase books.

- Advertisement -

Mickila Harris stopped by the 41NBC’s studios and shared details on why there’s a need to help college kids and their mission to help others.

Click on the video for the full interview.