BSO: Phone scammers impersonating Bibb County deputies

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office wants to warn you about people making phone calls impersonating an officer.

The sheriff’s office has received several reports from victims saying they have been getting phone calls from a recorded message or live caller. The caller claims that he is a deputy who works in the Bibb County Warrants Division or Citation Division.

The victims say that the recorded message says their names and says there is an arrest warrant for missing jury duty.

The scammer threatens the victim with an arrest if they don’t wire money to the scammer.

Bibb investigators believe there are several suspects involved in the scam. They have not been able to trace the phone calls because the scammers are using a “spoofed” number. Spoofing is a technology that allows someone to call from one number and make it look like it is calling from another.

If you receive a call like this, write down the caller’s number, hang-up and then call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500.