Austin bomb suspect laid out views in 2012 blog

A photo of Mark Anthony Conditt from his student ID at Austin Community College, which he attended from 2010 to 2012. Austin Community College

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott confirmed that Conditt was unemployed and did not have a criminal record “as best we can tell.”

“We do, I think, have access or will today have access to his social media accounts,” Abbott told

NBC affiliate KXAN.

“It probably will not be the same type of situation as we saw in the aftermath of the shooting in Nevada where the person’s past history was wiped clean. I think we will be able to piece together the puzzle of who this man was and why he did what he did and that will resolve a lot of the uncertainty that still exists.”

Some of the answers came when police uncovered a recording Conditt made in which he provided details of the six package bombs he used against others and a seventh he used to kill himself. The recording, Austin Police Chief Brian Manley said, does not mention hate or terrorism but is “the outcry of a very challenged young man talking about challenges in his personal life.”

Neighbors said Conditt’s family appeared to be stable. His parents were involved in a multilevel marketing business and his father, an electrical engineer, ran an online computer business. Mark Conditt moved out of the family home a couple of years ago and into one a few blocks away that he bought with his father and where lived with roommates.

“I would describe them as an extremely nice family,” neighbor Jeff Reeb said.

“He seemed like a very normal kid, which is what everybody says or most neighbors say in this type of situation,” Reeb said. “But over the years there is nothing I can point to.”

Jensen said the killer being described in news reports was not the same person he knew from his teen years.

“I think that maybe he was lonely when he died,” he told KERA news. “And I don’t know why he did what he did. I don’t know why he succumbed to hatred or the loneliness or the sadness.”

“He’s not a psychopath,” he added. “Something broke him. Something broke him and I don’t know what that was.”