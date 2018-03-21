Austin bomb suspect blows himself up as SWAT team approaches

Members of law enforcement stage near the area where a suspect in a series of bombing attacks in Austin blew himself up as authorities closed in, on March 21, 2018, in Round Rock, Texas. Eric Gay / AP

A 2012 blog, which appears to be part of a government class project at Austin Community College, lists the author as Mark Conditt of Pflugerville, Texas. Conditt is believed to have been a resident of Pflugerville, north of Austin.

NBC News could not immediately confirm if the blog belonged to the suspect, but public records show only one Mark Conditt in Pflugerville.

The blog espouses political beliefs, including entries describing why the author believes gay marriage should not be legalized and why the United States should do away with sex offender registration.

“I am not that politically inclined. I view myself as a conservative, but I don’t think I have enough information to defend my stance as well as it should be defended,” a description of the author reads. “The reasons I am taking this class is because I want to understand the US government, and I hope that it will help me clarify my stance, and then defend it.”

Shortly after the announcement that the suspect had been killed, President Donald Trump congratulated law enforcement personnel.

AUSTIN BOMBING SUSPECT IS DEAD. Great job by law enforcement and all concerned! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 21, 2018

Austin Mayor Steve Adler echoed the praise on “Today”: “As a community, we’re just really relieved and just incredibly thankful for this army of law enforcement that has been in our community for the last week or so.”

The police, FBI, and personnel with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were deployed to the scene, the ATF

said in a tweet earlier in the morning.

The incident happened at around 2 a.m. local time (3 a.m. ET),

according to NBC affiliate KXAN.

Even though the suspect is dead, officials warned locals to keep on the lookout for other possible explosives.

“This is the culmination of three very long weeks for our community,” Manley said. “We don’t know where the suspect has spent his last 24 hours, and therefore we still need to remain vigilant to ensure no other packages or devices have been left in the community.”

ATF Special Agent in Charge Fred Milanowski told reporters that officials were “concerned that there may still be other devices out there.”

Austin has been on edge after a series of package or other bombs detonated across the city over the past few weeks.

The most recent occurred Sunday when two people were injured by a device believed to have used a tripwire.

Authorities have warned that the devices appeared to be getting more sophisticated and asked residents of one neighborhood to stay indoors Monday.

The FBI has sent 350 special agents to the Texas capital as well as extra bomb squads.

“We are clearly dealing with a serial bomber,” Manley said Monday. “We will have to determine if we see a specific ideology behind this.”

