Windy Wednesday on the way!

Good Evening!

Happy Vernal Equinox (aka first official day of spring)! For our science minute today: the Vernal Equinox is when the most direct rays of the sun are directly over the equator and begin to move north, signaling more sunlight than darkness each day through the summer!



Unfortunately for us, it’s not going to feel a whole lot like spring tomorrow, as yet another Nor’easter heads up the east coast.



This is going to send cold air down from the north for the next few days, keeping our temperatures for much of the week below normal for this time of year with highs in the 50’s and low 60’s.



And if all of that wasn’t enough, it will be very windy, especially in the afternoon. So much so , that a wind advisory has been issued beginning at 12pm and going until 8pm.

There is good news though, Wednesday will be our coldest day, and we will continually see warming conditions with plenty of sunshine through the week!



So while it may be on the cold side for the Cherry Blossom Festival, at least it will be dry!

Have a great night!

Chief Meteorologist Cecilia Reeves