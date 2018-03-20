UPDATE: Macon man sentenced to 30 years in 2015 fatal shooting

UPDATED 3/20/18: Michael Hardy Jr. will spend at least the next 20 years in prison after pleaded guilty for his part in the shooting death of Vernard May, according to the Macon Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office. Hardy, 21, was sentenced to 30 years in prison, but will spend 20 years in prison if he testifies truthfully in the cases of two other men charged in May’s death. - Advertisement - Investigators determined Hardy and others shot Mays after knocking on his door to question him about a gun and drugs that someone hid on his property.

Jadarien Shamar Flowers, 22, and Drayson Walter McDonald, 19, also have entered guilty pleas in the case.

Murder charges are pending against two other men, 18-year-old Addonis Rhodes and 24-year-old Curtis Dewayne Jackson Jr., according to the district attorney’s office.

UPDATED 2/24/16 Another murder suspect has been arrested. Curtis Dewayne Jackson Jr. is in the Bibb County Jail. The 22-year-old was arrested last month in Killeen, Texas. Jackson is also charged with two felony probation violations and a bond surrender.



UPDATED 1/26/16The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office has made a third arrest in the shooting death of one of its own. 19-year-old Jadarien Flowers was arrested in Riverside Garden Apartments. He is accused of being involved in the shooting death of warrants division worker, 23-year-old Vernard Mays. Flowers is charged with murder and probation violation. No bond has been set. 16-year-old Drayson MacDonald and 19-year-old Michael Dewayne Hardy, Junior are also in the Bibb County jailed, facing charges in Mays’ death. Both are charged with felony murder. MacDonald is charged as an adult. UPDATED 1/29/15 Investigators with the Bibb County Sheriff’s Gang Unit and U.S. Marshals Southeastern Regional Fugitive Task Force made a fourth arrest in connection to the shooting death of a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office employee. 16-year-old Adonis Rhodes was booked and taken to the Macon Regional Youth Detention Center. He charged with murder for the death of 23-year-old Vernard Mays. Mays worked in the warrants division at the sheriff’s office. He was shot and killed at a home on Second Street in Macon on October 27th. Rhodes is the fourth suspect arrested. No bond has been set. In October, 19-year-old Jadarien Flowers was arrested and charged with murder and probation violation. 16-year-old Drayson MacDonald and 19-year-old Michael Dewayne Hardy, Junior are also in the Bibb County Jail, facing charges in Mays’ death. Both are charged with felony murder. MacDonald is charged as an adult. Sheriff David Davis says a group of people knocked on the back door of 23-year-old Vernard Mays’ home on Second Street around 9:30 p.m. When Mays opened the door, several shots were fired and he was hit in the groin. Mays was sent to the hospital where he later died.