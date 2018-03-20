Tornado hits Alabama college town ahead of big Southeast storms

Scattered debris covers the ground in Ardmore, Alabama, on March 19. Severe storms that spawned tornadoes damaged homes and downed trees as they moved across the Southeast on Monday night. Johnny Tribble / via AP

On the front end of the system, heavy rain, wind and thunderstorms caused flooding in parts of metropolitan Atlanta,

NBC affiliate WXIA reported. Tornado watches and severe thunderstorm warnings were in effect near midnight in several counties in the northern and central parts of the state, where utilities reported that more than 50,000 customers were without power at 1 a.m. ET.

The National Weather Service said the storms were caused by warm, humid air and low pressure across the lower Mississippi valley on Monday. A cold front tracking in the system’s wake was expected to spread heavy rain and winds, with some damaging tornadoes likely, across the Southeast on Tuesday, it said.

“This is an ongoing threat,” said Heather Tesch, a meteorologist for

The Weather Channel, who said the brunt of the system would likely be centered on northern and central Florida and the coasts of Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina.