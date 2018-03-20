Student gunman shoots 2 at Maryland high school

A map showing Great Mills, Maryland. Bing Maps

Agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives also responded to the scene, which is located around 70 miles south of Washington.

Students were taken by bus to a nearby high school to be reunited with panicked parents.

The incident comes ahead of a national march Saturday against gun violence following a

mass shooting at Parkland, Florida, high school last month.

Students at

Great Mills High School participated in last week’s National School Walkout that honored the 17 victims of the Parkland shooting.

Emma González, a Parkland senior and activist, tweeted to Great Mills students on Tuesday that “we are Here for you.”