School Shooting reported at Maryland High School

GREAT MILLS, Md. (AP) – School officials report that there’s been a shooting at a Maryland high school, that the ‘event is contained’ and the campus is on lockdown.

The St. Mary’s County Public Schools said on its website early Tuesday that there was a shooting at Great Mills High School, located in the southern end of the state.

- Advertisement -

The office of the county sheriff said there was an “incident” at the school, and asked parents to stay away from the campus, reporting instead to Leonardtown High School instead.