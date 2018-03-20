Restaurant Report Card: JJ Teriyaki

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A new Japanese restaurant is open in Warner Robins and it sure caught our eye here at 41NBC for getting consecutive perfect health inspection scores!

JJ Teriyaki opened up in December off Watson Blvd. It’s offering a lot of good Japanese and Korean cuisine, and of course, some really good teriyaki.

“The food is most definitely different, they use rib-eye for the beef and the chicken is boneless and skinless and it’s prepared every day,” Jimmy Smith, the kitchen manager, said.

Smith’s been in the food industry a long time, but he says JJ Teriyaki is different – the place feeds off passion, starting with the owner.

“I just want to make sure everything that’s in there looks just like here on the [menu], that everything is good and fresh and you get a good wholesome cuisine,” Smith said.

41NBC had to swing by because JJ Teriyaki is putting up back-to-back 100’s on the health inspection.

“Just clean as we go, clean as we go, no specific way or time just clean as we go, when we get down time, just clean,” Smith said.

JJ Teriyaki is making the grade this week. Here are your other scores this week:

New China Grill & Buffet on Eisenhower Pkwy – 95

Ole Times on Eisenhower Pkwy – 81

Barberitos on Watson Blvd – 95

Mellow Mushroom on Lake Joy Rd – 96

Panera Bread on Watson Blvd – 100

Dunkin Doughnut on N Lee St – 86

Subway on W Clinton St – 100

Mama J’s on S Wayne St – 85

The Brick on W Hancock St – 91

Good scores this week!