Package explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio, Texas

An ATF vehicle sits in front of a FedEx distribution center in Schertz, Texas, where a package exploded early Tuesday. Eric Gay / AP

Residents in

Austin have been on edge after four bombings that have killed two and injured four others in under three weeks.

Authorities say a “serial bomber” is at large and warned that the devices appear to be getting more sophisticated.

The latest Austin blast occurred Sunday evening when two men received non-life-threatening injuries after apparently setting off a tripwire in the southwest of the city.

Since March 2, there have been three other devices that blew up. Unlike Sunday’s, which had been left next to a fence, the others were placed outside homes.

“With this tripwire, this changes things,” said Christopher Combs, special agent in charge of the FBI’s San Antonio division, during a news conference on Monday, referring to Sunday’s explosion. “It’s more sophisticated, it’s not targeted to individuals … a child could be walking down a sidewalk and hit something.”

The FBI has sent 350 special agents to Austin as well as extra bomb squads.

Austin Police Chief Brian Manley said his department was aware of the Schertz incident and was working with federal partners on the investigation.

He reminded the community to “pay close attention to any suspicious device, whether it be a package, a bag, a backpack or anything that looks out of place” and to call 911 instead of approaching such items.