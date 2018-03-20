Officer who killed Australian bride-to-be is charged with murder

Harrity, who was at the wheel, said that he was startled by a loud noise just before Damond approached the open driver’s side window and that Noor fired from the passenger seat, striking the woman.

Both officers were wearing body cameras, but they were turned off, as were the headlights of their vehicle. No evidence of any sexual assault was ever found.

Tom Plunkett, a lawyer for Noor, said Freeman “contemplated these charges long before the grand jury investigation he directed was even commenced.”

“The facts will show that Officer Noor acted as he has been trained and consistent with established departmental policy,” Plunkett said in a statement. “Officer Noor should not have been charged with any crime.”

The Ruszczyk family in Australia and the victim’s fiancé, Don Damond, said they welcomed the indictment.

“While we waited over eight months to come to this point, we are pleased with the way a grand jury and County Attorney Mike Freeman appear to have been diligent and thorough in investigating and ultimately determining that these charges are justified,” they said in a statement.

Attorney details moments that lead to officer fatally shooting Justine Damond 3:52

Damond’s maiden name was Ruszczyk, but she had already started using Damond’s last name. Her death made international news and resulted in the ouster of Police Chief Janeé Harteau.

Noor could go before a judge as early as Wednesday, Freeman said. He has not spoken with investigators.

Asked why it took eight months to bring charges, Freeman blamed the blue wall of silence.

“Many officers refused to answer questions, ” he said. “We therefore had to subpoena them to testify before a grand jury.”

In a statement, the Police Officers Federation of Minneapolis did not address Freeman’s assertion that certain police officers did not cooperate with investigators.

