Officer who killed Australian bride-to-be charged with murder

Image: Police officer Mohamed Noor fatally shot Justine Damond. City of Minneapolis

- Advertisement -

Noor has been on paid administrative leave since the shooting. His fate was

left to prosecutors rather than to a grand jury after several high-profile police shootings in the area — and after the grand jury process was criticized as unfair because it rarely results in police officers being charged with crimes.

Damond’s maiden name was Ruszczyk but she had already started using her fiancé Don Damond’s last name.

A life coach and motivational speaker who hailed from Sydney, Damond’s deadly encounter with Noor happened on July 15 when she approached the SUV that Noor and his partner Officer Matthew Harrity were driving in.

Harrity, who was at the wheel, said he was startled by a loud noise just before Damond approached the open driver’s side window and that Noor fired from the passenger seat, striking the woman.

Both officers were wearing body cameras, but they were turned off. So were the headlights of their vehicle.

In the aftermath, Freeman said the shooting of Damond “didn’t have to happen, it shouldn’t have happened,” the Minneapolis Star-Tribune reported.

Don Damond said he hoped Freeman would “act swiftly to review the findings and determine the charges.”

Don Damond hugs a neighbor. Adam Bettcher / Reuters

Meanwhile, Michele Bachmann, a former Republican congresswoman who represented the Minneapolis exurbs, called Noor — one of the first Somali-American police officers on the force — an “affirmative action hire by the

hijab-wearing mayor of Minneapolis.”

Bachmann’s remark was criticized as racist by local Somali community leaders and Minneapolis city leaders.

Also,

Minneapolis police officers removed a memorial created by a white nationalist group for Damond that was placed outside the police headquarters.