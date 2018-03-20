New explosion in Austin is not believed linked to previous blasts

An ATF vehicle sits in front of a FedEx distribution center in Schertz, Texas, where a package exploded early Tuesday. Eric Gay / AP

Authorities weren’t able to comment on whether there was a return address listed on either package.

Residents in

Austin have been on edge for weeks.

The FBI has sent its top cellphone tower experts to Austin in the hopes that they can develop a suspect in the serial bombing spree.

Multiple senior federal law enforcement officials told NBC News that cellular analysis survey teams are on the ground in Austin hoping to triangulate and pick out patterns as to which cellphones were active in the areas around the bombing sites in Austin.

The teams analyze which cellphone users were on which segments of a cellphone tower and when. The FBI can then use software to determine if that cellphone was in use at another time on another tower. This type of “pattern solving” technology can help narrow down the possible cellphone users who were active around the blast sites at specific times.

Authorities have said a “serial bomber” is at large and warned that the explosive devices appear to be getting more sophisticated.

The Sunday evening blast in Austin injured two men who apparently set off a tripwire in the southwest of the city; the injuries were not life-threatening.

One victim, Will Grote, had what looked like

nails embedded in his legs, his grandfather, Will Grote Sr., told NBC News on Monday.

Unlike the explosive on Sunday, which had been left next to a fence, the others were placed outside homes.

“With this tripwire, this changes things,” Christopher Combs, special agent in charge of the FBI’s San Antonio division, said at a news conference on Monday, referring to the previous day’s explosion. “It’s more sophisticated, it’s not targeted to individuals. … A child could be walking down a sidewalk and hit something.”

The FBI has sent 350 special agents to Austin as well as extra bomb squads.

Manley reminded the community to “pay close attention to any suspicious device, whether it be a package, a bag, a backpack or anything that looks out of place” and to call 911 instead of approaching such items.

Gabe Gutierrez reported from Austin, and Elizabeth Chuck and Tom Winter from New York.