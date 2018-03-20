CVS to provide shingles vaccine in stores nationwide

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – CVS pharmacy locations nationwide will now offer the latest vaccine for shingles in stores.

Shingles is most common among people 50 and older and it’s caused by the same virus that causes chicken pox.

Bass Road CVS Pharmacy Manager Tora Stewart says now the 200,000 people per year who deal with those painful rashes the virus causes can look no further than their local CVS for relief.

“It’s a lot more convenient for patients to be able to come to the pharmacy to get their vaccines instead of having to make an appointment with their doctor, and then wait in the office. Instead they can come here, they can ask to get the vaccine, we can have it to them in just a few minutes,” said Stewart.

Stewart says the new vaccine is almost twice as effective as the previous vaccine on the market with a 97% effectiveness rate compared to a 51%.