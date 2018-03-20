GEORGIA, Macon (41NBC/WMGT) – Those beautiful Clydesdale horses that took part in the Cherry Blossom Festival Parade are heading off to Mississippi. The 6 horses, 4 handlers and a dog left Wesleyan College this morning. While they were in town the Clydesdales made stops at local schools around Middle Georgia. The horses stayed at the Wesleyan College Equestrian Center.
Clydesdale horses leave Middle Georgia after performing in Cherry Blossom Festival Parade
