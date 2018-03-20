Clydesdale horses leave Middle Georgia after performing in Cherry Blossom Festival Parade

GEORGIA, Macon (41NBC/WMGT) – Those beautiful Clydesdale horses that took part in the Cherry Blossom Festival Parade are heading off to Mississippi. The 6 horses, 4 handlers and a dog left Wesleyan College this morning. While they were in town the Clydesdales made stops at local schools around Middle Georgia. The horses stayed at the Wesleyan College Equestrian Center.