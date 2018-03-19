What’s Right With Our Schools: Retired and current educators share knowledge with future teachers

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – It turns out retired educators are never really off the job. Several recently gathered at a Bibb county school to help prepare students who may one day follow them in their profession.

Senior Alana Banks says “My passion for teaching is because I love kids and I want to be a role model for the early childhood coming up.”

Alana Banks is currently enrolled at Hutchings College and Career Academy. She’s on the path to become a teacher. She is confident she’s on her way to the top.

Retired and current educators dedicate time to conduct mock interviews with students to get them ready for the next level.

Banks says,”The feedback I receive is going to help me be able to better respond to certain situations and handle certain things in a different way or professional way.”

The one on one time with professionals give students a chance to sell themselves and help identify weaknesses as they prepare for their journey as educators.

“It’s motivating me to go extra hard and be the best person that I can be in the educational field,” says senior Antoneisha Knighton.

The interviewers are creating an easy transition, from high school to college, and college to their own classroom.

“The interviewer I had was an all around educator so she knew a lot about education because she moved around a lot. So, she helped me with knowing that each place has a different need so now I know to research which school needs more of my help,” senior Rashmi Patel explains.

Students who are in the ‘Teaching as a Profession Pathway’, visit assigned schools everyday for their campus practicum; which is designed to give more training in a real classroom setting.