Trump Praises McCabe Firing, Lashes Out At Mueller

(NBC News) Washington is reeling from the firing of FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe and what that may mean for the Russia investigation.

Lawmakers want to know if the White House pressured the FBI to fire Deputy Director Andrew McCabe two days before his scheduled retirement, costing him his pension.

- Advertisement -

“The whole thing appears appears to have been compressed in order to take vengeance on this guy,” says Maine’s Senator Angus King.

McCabe was fired for allegedly leaking information and misleading investigators; he claims he was targeted to discredit the Russia investigation.

“The FBI is who recommended that he be fired. It wasn’t crazy House Republicans and it wasn’t the Trump administration,” says South Carolina’s Rep. Trey Gowdy.

Related Article: FBI deputy director leaves post early

The president also took aim at McCabe and special counsel Robert Mueller over the weekend, calling his Russia investigation a “witch hunt” by “13 hardened Democrats.”

The tweets are once again raising concerns that Mr. Trump may fire Mueller as well.

“If he tried to do that, that would be the beginning of the end of his presidency,” warn’s South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham.

The White House insists Mueller’s job is safe.

Read more: http://nbcnews.to/2FMgLfZ