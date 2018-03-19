Suspect in custody after 15-year-old shot in Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man is in custody and charged with shooting a 15-year-old in Macon. The suspect’s family turned him into police in Byron.

Just after 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Bibb deputies responded to a call and found a 15-year-old that had been shot in a parking lot on Houston Rd.

Witnesses said three white males fled the scene in a silver Honda after the shooting. Reports say one of the suspects had long blonde hair, one had black hair, and one had short brown hair. No further description was given.

Police obtained a warrant for 19-year-old Jeffery Burnette of Byron. Burnette’s family brought him to the Byron Police Department around 11:40 p.m., and he was later booked into the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center on aggravated assault charges.

The victim of the shooting was taken to Navicent Health Center, where he is listed in critical, but stable condition.

The investigation into this incident is still ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional CrimeStoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME.