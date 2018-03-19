Severe storms possible in Middle Georgia this afternoon/overnight

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Two rounds of severe weather are possible in Middle Georgia Monday.

THE SET-UP: A low pressure system will move east throughout the day, leaving much of the southeast under the effect of two fronts – a warm front and a cold front.

First, the warm front will continue lifting northward, allowing very warm and moist air to flow over the southeast from the Gulf of Mexico. Storms could turn strong and severe through the afternoon.

Then, the cold front will sweep east, creating showers and thunderstorms overnight.

ROUND 1: 2 PM – MIDNIGHT

The warm front will continue to feed the atmosphere with warm and moist air. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will start to develop across Middle Georgia around 2 p.m. Some of these individual cells may turn severe.

Scattered severe storms are possible through the evening hours. Around 8 p.m. another cluster of storms may move through Middle Georgia from the southwest to northeast.

ROUND 2: OVERNIGHT

The threat for severe weather extends into the overnight hours as the cold front pushes into Georgia. This frontal system will cause the warm/moist air already over Georgia to rise and condense, resulting in showers and thunderstorms.

THREATS:

Monday morning, the Storm Prediction Center had almost all of Georgia in a slight risk for severe weather. The highest chance for severe storms is located over central Tennessee and north Alabama. Scattered severe storms are possible in locations shaded in yellow, which includes ALL of Middle Georgia.

All modes of severe weather will be possible Monday through Tuesday morning – heavy rain, damaging winds, lightning, large hail and isolated tornadoes.

PREPARATIONS:

Ahead of any severe weather, there are some steps you can take to be more prepared for when severe weather strikes.

Review your severe weather safety plan – where to go if a warning is issued (indoors, away from windows/doors, lowest level of your home).

Go ahead and replace the batteries to your Weather Radios and make sure they are turned on to receive alerts from the National Weather Service.

Following the storms Monday and Tuesday, the remainder of the work week will be drier and cooler. Similar to last week, another high pressure system will set up over the mid-west. Cooler, drier air will flow south. Temperatures will drop to the 60’s and 50’s mid-week before rebounding into the 70’s for the weekend.

