Parkland shooting suspect's brother charged with trespassing at same school

Zachary Cruz in an arrest photo Monday. Broward County, Florida, Sheriff’s Office

The Broward County Sheriff’s Office said in an arrest report that Zachary Cruz, 18, “surpassed all locked doors and gates and proceeded to ride his skateboard through school grounds” and told investigators that he visited the school to “reflect on the school shooting and to soak it in.”

The arrest report said school officials had previously ordered him to stay away from the campus in the town of Parkland.

The sheriff’s office said Cruz was recorded on the school’s security cameras. It said the school would seek to prosecute Cruz, whose bond was set at $25.

Nikolas Cruz

could face the death penalty on 17 counts of murder and 17 counts of attempted murder in the attack on the school on Feb. 14.