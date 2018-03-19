Navicent Health responds to NAACP claims of lacking diversity

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Navicent Health has responded to the NAACP’s claims that it lacks diversity on its executive board and other high ranking positions.
The hospital giant cited survey data from 2015 suggesting the opposite.
In a study that included a thousand hospitals across the nation, The Institute for Diversity in Health Management found that minorities represented 14 percent of hospital boards, 15 percent of executive leadership and 19 percent of first and mid-level managers.
Navicent reported in the statement that in 2017, minorities represented nearly 35% of Navicent Health’s board members, 18% of its executive leadership and 25% of its first and mid-level managers.
“We believe this number exceeds the percentage of African-Americans in management positions in hospitals of our size and scope,” the statement reads in part.
Here’s the full statement below.
