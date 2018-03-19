Macon man gets prison time in puppy’s death

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – 25-year-old Derrick Chappell, Jr. will spend three years in prison for causing the injuries that killed a puppy.

Chappell pleaded guilty this week to aggravated cruelty to animals.

- Advertisement -

Back in June of 2015, a neighbor told police she saw Chappell throw a 10-week old puppy outside and then stab it multiple times.

Authorities say Chappell committed the crime after he became angry when his aunt asked him to clean up after the dog.

The incident happened at a home on Florence Avenue where Chappell lived with his aunt.

Related Article: Former mayor reveals Georgia policy giving cities control over monuments

Authorities say he threw the dog against the wall inside the home and then he threw it outside.

A veterinarian says the dog died from blunt force trauma to the face and head.

Chappell was sentenced to 5 years. He will spend two years on probation once he is released from prison.

He is not allowed to have contact with animals while he is serving his sentence.