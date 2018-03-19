Fifth Grader at Bruce Elementary surprised with brand new laptop

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Students at Bruce Elementary got quite the surprise today before dismissal including one fifth grader who took home a prize he wasn’t expecting but his teachers say he deserved.

Fifth grader DonRico Carter didn’t know what was in store for him this afternoon but his family did.

Cherry Blossom and SMART program organizers contacted the boy’s family last week to tell them about the big surprise they had planned for on Monday.

They rewarded him with a brand new lap top for having the highest GPA in his class with a 4.0.

I talked with his mom who says that moment and seeing all of his hard work pay off meant a lot.

“I’m a single mom so raising my boys in the community that we live in, it’s hard to keep what’s going on outside from clouding their judgement. But no matter where he’s from, he’s proven he’s better than his community and I’m very proud of him,” said Chaquita Bledsoe.

DonRico says the secret to that 4.0 GPA was keeping his focus on his work. The laptop was donated by Quality Computer Systems.