Cherry Blossom officials postpone Heroes Day at Central City Park

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Due to the threat of severe weather around Middle Georgia officials at the Cherry Blossom Festival have postponed Heroes Day at Central City Park. Heroes Day which was schedule for today is now planned for Tuesday. All activities at Third Street Park have been moved inside to the Historic Terminal Station. Marvel Burgess, Fest Chair of the Cherry Blossom Festival, stopped by the 41Today studio to brief everyone on the situation. She also spoke about why the decision was made to postpone Heroes Day. Watch the full interview with 41NBC News anchor Ty Wilson right here.