Cherry Blossom Festival closes Central City Park due to weather

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Cherry Blossom Festival activities at Central City Park have been cancelled Monday, due to weather.

Monday, March 19 was supposed to be Heroes Day at Central City Park, but because of the closing, it will be moved to Tuesday, March 20. Heroes Day will honor all Military and First Responders with free admission with ID for themselves and their families.

- Advertisement -

The Third Street Park Festivities are being moved to the Terminal Station on Monday, March 19. The fun goes from 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m.