Voter turnout key for Kremlin as Russia heads to polls

Alexei Druzhinin / Sputnik Photo Agency via Reuters
Nixey says the turnout will ultimately be a reflection of Putin’s legitimacy and how the next six years are going to go for him.
“If we see a really good turnout and a decent vote for Putin … I think it’s a really good indication that the next six years will be relatively smooth for him, in other words he’s got a groundswell of support he can rely on,” said Nixey.
By the same measure, if voter participation and counts are low, the next six years could more difficult, he explained.