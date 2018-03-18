Voter turnout key for Kremlin as Russia heads to polls

Russian President Vladimir Putin arrives to take part in a rally to support his bid in the upcoming presidential election, at Luzhniki Stadium on March 3, 2018 in Moscow. Alexei Druzhinin / Sputnik Photo Agency via Reuters

- Advertisement -

Nixey says the turnout will ultimately be a reflection of Putin’s legitimacy and how the next six years are going to go for him.

“If we see a really good turnout and a decent vote for Putin … I think it’s a really good indication that the next six years will be relatively smooth for him, in other words he’s got a groundswell of support he can rely on,” said Nixey.

By the same measure, if voter participation and counts are low, the next six years could more difficult, he explained.