MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Sunday is Soul Night during the Cherry Blossom concert series.

Tonight, you can expect a tribute to Macon music legend Otis Redding featuring Hank Wonder.

The band is described as a mix of classic country and southern soul.

The trio will perform on the Entertainment Stage at Central City Park presented by Coca-Cola. The show starts at 8 PM.

The concert and parking are free.

