Teen in critical condition after shooting on Houston Road

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A 15 year-old boy is in critical condition as a result of a shooting that happened Sunday evening in a parking lot on Houston Road.

Bibb deputies responded just after 6:30 pm to shots fired. That’s where they found the victim and called for help.

After speaking to witnesses, Lt. Sean Defoe says they’re looking for three suspects–all white males.

“The suspects, we were told, may be possibly in a silver Honda Accord which was occupied by three white males. One of the white males had blonde hair (long in length), the second one had black hair, and a third suspect had black hair (real short in length),” Defoe told 41NBC.

Be on the look out for cars fitting that description as well as the descriptions for those three suspects.

If you have any information contact Crimestoppers or the Sheriff’s Office at 751-7500.