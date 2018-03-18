Putin poised to sweep to victory in Russian election

Members of a local election commission in St. Petersburg empty a ballot box as they start counting votes during Russia’s presidential election on Sunday. Olga Maltseva / AFP – Getty Images

Mikhail, 35, who didn’t want to give his last name, said he voted for Putin and welcomed the status quo. “I am happy with everything,” he said.

Inna Kovalskaya, 74, a retiree, also voted for Putin, but she said she does want to see change — a stronger economy and a tougher stance on corruption. “And a higher pension for myself,” she added.

College professor Igor Esipov, 73, voted for the Grudinin of the Communist Part. He said the future looked bleak. “There is no economy other than the gas line. We are left vulnerable,” Esipov said.

He added that Putin did a lot for the country but that he is past his prime as president. “He accomplished his mission by year 2008, or maybe even 2012. That was the peak of his success. He was necessary and important for the country then … but we need someone else now,” Episov said.

Putin’s most recent term as president has been marked by an escalating conflict between Russia and the West, as seen on at least four fronts: Ukraine, Syria, the United States and, most recently, the spy poisoning scandal. Tensions over the issues have led to suggestions of a new cold war.

Less than three weeks before the election, Putin revealed

Russia’s new array of nuclear-capable weapons, including an intercontinental ballistic missile that renders defense systems “useless,” he said.

The Russian constitution bars Putin from running in 2024 because of a two-term limit, but he would be eligible to run again in 2030, when he would be 77. Putin dismissed the possibility of running again in 12 years.

“Will I be doing this till I am a hundred years old?” he asked, before responding, “No.”