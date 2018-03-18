36th annual Cherry Blossom parade set to take over Downtown Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Get ready to see dozens of floats take over Downtown Macon during the annual Cherry Blossom Parade.

The event, presented by GEICO, will also feature bands from schools around Middle Georgia, members of the military, and other performers.

An F-15 Flyover from Robins Air Force Base will start the parade.

The family friendly event starts on Cherry Street at 4PM and will end on Mulberry Street.

For more information, you can click here.