Voters share their hopes for Russian election

“When the people in power don’t change, it’s the foundation for corruption, it’s what corruption needs to remain undefeated,” said Zubenko, 45, a lawyer and supporter of presidential candidate Grigory Yavlinsky.

“We see that for the past four years, real incomes have been falling. A few people might have seen things improve, but overall, the population, the country, business, entrepreneurs, all economic structures, they’re just about surviving. Things are getting worse and worse, unfortunately… We have to change the constitution, so that power never again finds itself in the hands of a single person.”