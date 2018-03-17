“Ultimate King of Pop Live Experience” hits stage during Saturday’s Cherry Blossom concert series

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Michael Jackson fans will get to celebrate the King of Pop during Saturday’s concert at Central City Park.

The Cherry Blossom concert series continues with Bobby Miller performing during the “Ultimate King of Pop Live Experience.”

Miller says he feels like the “Michael Jackson” when the glove goes on. Fans can expect to hear some of the musician’s most famous songs.

The concert is happening on the Entertainment Stage at Central City Park presented by Coca-Cola. The show starts at 8 PM.

The concert and parking are free.

