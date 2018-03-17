Trump calls McCabe ouster 'great day for Democracy'

But in a statement Friday, McCabe, who has spent two decades at the FBI, said he viewed his firing as a partisan decision that is part of the Trump administration’s “ongoing war on the FBI and the efforts of the Special Counsel investigation.”

Related: McCabe: Trump wants to destroy me to stop Mueller probe

- Advertisement -

The firing and Trump’s response early Saturday sparked outrage from Democrats and former members of the intelligence community who have cast the decision to remove McCabe as something akin to a political hit-job.

John Brennan, the former director of the CIA, slammed what he described as Trump’s “venality, moral turpitude, and political corruption.”

When the full extent of your venality, moral turpitude, and political corruption becomes known, you will take your rightful place as a disgraced demagogue in the dustbin of history. You may scapegoat Andy McCabe, but you will not destroy America…America will triumph over you. https://t.co/uKppoDbduj — John O. Brennan (@JohnBrennan) March 17, 2018

Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., who serves on the Judiciary Committee, requested Republican Chairman Chuck Grassley hold an urgent hearing on the politicization of the Justice Department.

In a statement, Leahy said he’d never witnessed anything like the current political attacks against career Justice Department officials in his four decades on Capitol Hill.

“What we are seeing today is dangerous, and demands our immediate attention,” Leahy wrote. “I believe the Judiciary Committee will fail to fulfill its core oversight responsibility if it does nothing in this moment.”

Related: Trump’s attorney John Dowd calls for end to Mueller probe, cites firing of McCabe

Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle called for the swift release of the inspector general’s report so that the public could judge the merits of McCabe’s removal.

Adam Schiff, D-Calif., a ranking member on the House Intelligence Committee, said the absence of the IG’s report makes McCabe’s removal appeared overtly political.

“That it comes after the president urged the DOJ to deprive McCabe of his pension, and after his testimony, gives the action an odious taint,” Schiff tweeted.

In contrast, Republican Mark Meadows, chair of the House Freedom Caucus, told Fox News host Laura Ingraham Friday, that he supported the decision to remove McCabe.

“No one ever gets fired from the FBI and DOJ without there being real credible evidence so the suggestion that this is a political hit job is just not accurate,” Meadows said.